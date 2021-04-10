WWAY 5th Quarter: April 9, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school football regular season has come to an end for teams across the Cape Fear. The week seven matchups didn’t disappoint, with many games coming down to the final possession. Sports Director Tanner Barth breaks down the highlights on this weeks edition of the 5th Quarter.

Below, are the final scores from Friday nights action.

- Advertisement -

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES

Ashley 19 , Laney 41

West Brunswick 31 , South Brunswick 0

North Brunswick 31 , Topsail 28

East Bladen 58 , West Bladen 14

South Columbus 12 , Whiteville 14

Fairmont 42 , West Columbus 43

North Edgecombe 0 , Pender 24

Heide Trask 8 , Dixon 41

Wallace-Rose Hill 27 , Clinton 36