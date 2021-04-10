WWAY 5th Quarter: April 9, 2021

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school football regular season has come to an end for teams across the Cape Fear. The week seven matchups didn’t disappoint, with many games coming down to the final possession. Sports Director Tanner Barth breaks down the highlights on this weeks edition of the 5th Quarter.
Below, are the final scores from Friday nights action.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FINAL SCORES
Ashley 19 , Laney 41
West Brunswick 31 , South Brunswick 0
North Brunswick 31 , Topsail 28
East Bladen 58 , West Bladen 14
South Columbus 12 , Whiteville 14
Fairmont 42 , West Columbus 43
North Edgecombe 0 , Pender 24
Heide Trask 8 , Dixon 41
Wallace-Rose Hill 27 , Clinton 36