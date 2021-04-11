Deadly shooting near Duke University

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke University students say they are concerned after a deadly shooting Saturday afternoon close to campus.

The incident was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of Rutherford Street, according to Durham police.

A man was taken to a local hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in the shooting. The man later died at the hospital, police said.

People who live in the area say it’s a mostly quiet community made up of families and Duke students.

“There was one gunshot and then it sounded like someone was moaning… So my two friends got in their car to check it out. They didn’t see anything but five minutes later police arrived. There’s been bad incidents in Durham — we know it’s not safe, but to see this happen so close to campus is scary,” said Maria Rios, a Duke student.

