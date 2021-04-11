New Hanover County 4-H holds annual award ceremony virtually

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Sunday, the New Hanover County 4-H held its annual award ceremony celebrating and recognizing the achievements of New Hanover County 4-H members, volunteers, and friends of 2020.

The 4-H Awards Day was held virtually via Zoom. This year’s theme is “Then, Now, Forever we are 4-H!” reflecting the meaning of 4-H, including its ability to adapt and experiences during the pandemic. Some of the 2020 awards given were Top 4-H Club Juniors, Top 4-H Club Seniors Outstanding, 4-H Community Service Award Caring Hearts, Helping Hands Award , and our very own WWAY was named New Hanover County 4-H’s Friends of 4-H Award for 2020.