Sixth person shot in York County mass shooting dies at hospital

UPDATE (4/11, 5 p.m.): The community is coming together Sunday night to honor the six people who were shot and killed last Wednesday afternoon.
The “Community Prayer Vigil” begins at 6 p.m.
The outdoor service will include music, prayer and words of remembrance and hope. Candles and bubbles will be provided.
The service will be livestreamed here.
ORIGINAL POST FOLLOWS:
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Robert Shook, who had been fighting for his life, died Saturday at the hospital, according to the York County Coroner.
Shook was one of six people killed in a shooting in Rock Hill on Wednesday.
Shook, of Cherryville, was shot multiple times while working at a home on Marshall Road just before 5 p.m. His work partner, 38-year-old James Lewis, was also killed in the shooting, officials say.
Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, and their two grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, were also killed in the shooting, according to deputies.
Shook’s family says he was able to call for help. He has since been in multiple surgeries.
His family reported Friday that Shook was out of surgery and stable, but wasn’t out of the woods quite yet.
Hours later, the coroner’s office released the news that Shook has lost his battle.