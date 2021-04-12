Charters of Freedom coming to Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Declaration of Independence, United States Constitution, and Bill of Rights are coming to Brunswick County.

The Board of Commissioners, County Manager, and several members of the community worked with Foundation Forward, Inc. to bring these life-size replicas to the Cape Fear. Foundation Forward installs the founding documents, known as The Charters of Freedom, in easily accessible locations so communities can view them without traveling to Washington, D.C.

- Advertisement -

The documents are being permanently installed on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in front of the Brunswick County Courthouse located at 310 Government Center Drive NE in Bolivia. The public is invited to attend. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Brunswick County will be the 34th Charters of Freedom setting permanently placed in communities across the country by Foundation Forward, a 501(c)(3) educational foundation created by Vance and Mary Jo Patterson of Burke County.

The inspiration to set up Foundation Forward followed their first visit to the National Archives to see the founding documents.

“Seeing something our founding fathers had actually penned, and then seeing their signatures – Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams, Rutledge, Wilson and the others, I just got goosebumps,” Vance Patterson said in a news release. “And, then when we moved over and saw those first three words of The Constitution, We The People, I actually got a lump in my throat.”

1 of 2

Legacy Pavers and Donors Plaques will be installed as part of the Charters of Freedom setting for area residents to honor loved ones, active duty military or veterans, first responders, businesses, or organizations.

These can be purchased from Foundation Forward for a tax-deductible donation.