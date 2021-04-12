Community remembers barber with memorial

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Members of the community gathered to remember one of their own at a Wilmington barber shop Monday.

78-year-old Don Hobbs cut hair since many of his customers say they were knee-high to a grasshopper.

The barber recently passed away. That’s why Monday, dozens of his family members, friends, and customers gathered at Winter Park Barber Shop on Wrightsville and College Road for a memorial.

As Hobbs’ pastor said a few words, the crowd filled the shop and overflowed into the parking lot. Many like Steven Dennison recounted fond memories of the man.

“He refused to cut my hair the last time [I came] because he said, ‘You didn’t wash your hair!’ He had a good sense of humor, and we all love him and miss him.”

According to customers, Hobbs cut hair for more than 50 years around the Cape Fear and Jacksonville.