Japan to start releasing Fukushima water into sea in 2 years

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government has decided to start releasing radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea in two years after it is treated.

The decision was long speculated but delayed due to safety concerns and protests.

Cabinet ministers meeting on Tuesday endorsed the release as the best option.

The water has been accumulating at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant since its 2011 meltdown after a massive earthquake and tsunami.

The plant’s operator says storage capacity there will be full in the fall of 2022.