WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington landmark will soon be receiving a new roof. St. James Episcopal Church was constructed in 1839 and is still covered by the original roof, which now needs replacing.

Scaffolding will be put up around the historic worship spot this week, with work on the roof scheduled to begin next week.

The project is expected to take until the summer to complete. But services will continue to take place throughout the process.