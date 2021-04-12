Major training: Biden dog gets help adjusting to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden’s dog Major will get professional help adjusting to his new home after a pair of biting incidents.

The first lady’s spokesperson says private training for the 3-year-old German shepherd will be “off-site” in the Washington area and last “a few weeks.”

The Bidens also have a second German shepherd, 12-year-old Champ, at the White House.

It’s Major, the younger canine, who has been the source of angst since both dogs were relocated to the White House in January from the Bidens’ home in Delaware.