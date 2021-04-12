Multiple organizations help to award a Wilmington Army veteran with a new roof

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An Army veteran and his wife received a free roof today courtesy of Habitat for Humanity and Covenant Roofing.

Work on the roof began around 8:00 am and continued through the late morning.

Over the past five years, more than 250 military members have been awarded a new roof through the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

Organizers say providing a solid roof to a worthy veteran is their way of thanking them for all they have done.

“A roof is a critical piece of the house,” Covenant Holding business development director Stephan Connelly said. “So for us to give that veteran the peace of mind that they’ve given us throughout the years serving our country is just very humbling to us.”

The latest recipient of a roof was Kevin Hughes, who says he can’t put into words how appreciative he is.

“Everybody, thank you so much,” Hughes said. “I’ll be 70 in September, and I have a house that I will die in that’s safe, comfortable and warm.”

Covenant Holding say they have several more roof giveaways planned for veterans later this year.