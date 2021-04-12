New Hanover County Senior Resource Center reopens

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center reopened Monday with precautions in place.

After closing for more than a year, the Center reopened at limited capacity for seniors and staff Monday.

According to a New Hanover County spokesperson, about 74 percent of residents ages 65 through 74 have been vaccinated. That’s one reason why the center will now operate Monday through Friday, with scaled back activities at 50 percent capacity.

Seniors are encouraged to make an appointment online or over the phone.