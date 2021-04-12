Victims identified in Cribb Road homicide

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man and woman found dead inside a home off of Cribb Road near Elizabethtown.

An autopsy determined Sean Patrick Burke, 51, died of blunt force trauma. The cause of death for the female victim, Robbie Hildreth, 58, has not been determined at this time.

Burke and Hildreth were found on Thursday when the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check at the home.

Foul play is suspected. If anyone has any information, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.