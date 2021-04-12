Youth hockey heats up across the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – – Youth hockey is catching fire on the ice here in the Wilmington area. The non-profit Coastal Carolina Hockey Association wants to make sure young athletes are well-trained and well-equipped to compete at a high level, both locally and nationally.

Brody Welte, league president, says he’s not surprised that hockey fever is spreading in our area.

“You have the Carolina Hurricanes which are not too far away,” explains Welte. “So whenever they’re doing well, which they’re doing well now, it kind of increases people’s awareness of hockey.” He also points to people moving to the area in droves since the pandemic started, and many of those transplants are from hockey hotbeds.

The Coastal Carolina Hockey Association manages and operates the league’s travel teams and works to fund scholarships. During the last season, the league had two teams play in the league championship, and he says the 18-U team came close to playing in the national championship game.

The league has programs for athletes from beginners to adults; travel teams are 8-U to 18-U. Tryouts for those teams are June 5, staggered by age group. Tryout cost per player is $25.

According to Welte, the first summer camp is the week prior to travel team tryouts. That camp is for all skill levels, including those players hoping to be selected for a travel team.

You can find dates, times and locations for tryouts and camps by visiting the league’s website: www.juniorseahawks.com