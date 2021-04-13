CCMF granted special event permit by Myrtle Beach City Council

The Carolina Country Music Festival will officially take place in 2021!

The Myrtle Beach City Council met on Tuesday and for the four-day music festival.

The festival will take place from June 10 through June 13 and include performers such as Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Eric Church and Jake Owen. The event is expected to attract 25,000 to 32,000 concert-goers each day, according to officials.

After last year’s event was , founder Bob Durkin believes holding a festival this year was important to give people, locally and nationally, something to look forward to.

“The most important thing is that we’re coming back,” Durkin said. “I think that people really need somewhere to go and relieve the stress. Live music and festivals have always been a way for people to relax, and it’s more needed now than ever.”

