WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The high school football regular season is in the books as focus across the area shifts to the NCHSAA State Playoffs. Four Cape Fear area teams will have an opportunity to bring home the title in 2021.

Below, are the first round games that will be played on Friday, April 16th.

CLASS 1A

#8 Pamlico County vs. #1 West Columbus

CLASS 2A

#5 Red Springs vs. #4 Wallace-Rose Hill

CLASS 3AA

#6 Chapel Hill vs. #3 West Brunswick

CLASS 4AA

#6 Leesville Road vs. #3 Hoggard