WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After months of anticipation, the Lewis Strawberry Nursery now has thousands of ripe red strawberries ready for you to pick and enjoy.

Dozens of people turned out today to wander through the acres of berries and make their perfect selections, filling up a basket with as many as they could squeeze inside.

Walt Webb with Lewis Farm says the strawberries will continue to grow through June.