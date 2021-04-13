Pet Pals: Black and white domestic short hair cat is looking for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a black and white domestic short hair cat named Shadow.

He is described to be very sweet and loving.

Shadow is looking for a new home after his owner surrendered him to the shelter because they could no longer care for him.

If you’re interested in meeting him or any other rescued animals you’ll need to call the New Hanover County Animals Services in advance to set up an appointment.

The adoption fee is $70 for county residents.

The animal shelter is located at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington.