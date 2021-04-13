Timely hitting leads Pender softball past rival Heide Trask

ROCKY POINT, NC (WWAY)–The Pender High School softball team battled back not once, but twice on Monday night to take down rival Heide Trask, 3-2.

The Patriots and Titans were tied at two apiece headed to the top of the 7th, when freshman Shamiah Johnson drove in a run to give Pender the lead for good.

Lillie Hansen led Pender offensively in the win finishing (2-3) with two runs scored. Hannah Mills pitched a complete game for Heide Trask allowing two earned runs.

The win improves the Patriots record to (9-0) on the year, while Trask falls to (3-6). Both teams will be back in action on Wednesday night.