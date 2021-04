WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–UNCW has announced the addition of a three-game series this weekend when the Seahawks host UNCA beginning Friday with a 6 p.m. start at Brooks Field.

The series continues Saturday and Sunday with start times of 4 p.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.

- Advertisement -

The addition of the series gives the Seahawks four games this week. UNCW hosts Coastal Carolina on Wednesday at 6 p.m.