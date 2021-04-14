$31M contract awarded to repair hurricane-damaged federal courthouse in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A $31 million contract has been awarded to repair the Alton Lennon Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Wilmington that was heavily damaged in 2018 by Hurricane Florence.

Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC, an Alabama-based firm, was awarded the contract in late March by the U.S. General Services Administration.

“For nearly 100 years before Hurricane Florence, the Alton Lennon Federal Building and Courthouse stood as a symbol of justice for the people of Wilmington, who are eager to see their courthouse repaired,” said Kevin Kerns, Acting Regional Administrator for GSA’s Southeast Sunbelt Region. “Repairing such a historic building takes time and finesse, and we’re grateful for the community’s support as we move forward on this project.”

The Alton Lennon Courthouse was heavily damaged by wind, rain, and water intrusion when Hurricane Florence made landfall in September 2018.

The tenants have been relocated to temporary leased space and the building has been stabilized to prevent any further damage.

Congress provided funding to repair damages caused by the hurricane, including repairs to the building envelope, interior finishes and mechanical and electrical systems, through the Disaster Recovery Act of 2019.

The project is scheduled to reach substantial completion in spring 2024.