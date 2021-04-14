Authorities search for missing woman last seen with son in Hampstead

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing woman who was last seen in Hampstead Sunday evening.

Destiny Sherrill Ramocan Reese is described as being about 5’1” tall, weighing approximately 140 lbs., brown eyes, and currently has red hair. She was last seen Sunday around 11 p.m. wearing blue jeans and a dress top.

She was last known to be in the Hampstead area around 11 p.m. on Sunday and may be headed back to her home in Fayetteville.

Destiny is also traveling with her 1-year-old Son Micah who is 2’ tall weighing about 30 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

She was driving a blue Toyota Camry license # TAY-4747.

If you know any information, contact PCSO at (910) 259-1515.