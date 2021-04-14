Board approves new CFPUA water and sewer system development charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority Board voted to adopt CFPUA’s new water and sewer system development charges (SDCs) for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The Fiscal Year 2022 SDCs will be $2,120 for water and $2,180 for sewer.

CFPUA says these changes to SDCs do not impact water and sewer usage rates paid by existing customers.

SDCs are one-time charges paid at the time a property is first connected to CFPUA water and sewer services. “These customers, typically builders, are benefiting from the treatment plants, water and sewer mains, pump stations, and other infrastructure that already have been funded by existing customers,” a news release states. “SDCs are a mechanism for these new customers to ‘buy in’ to the investments existing customers already have made in the system.”