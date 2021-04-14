Brunswick Community College Men’s Basketball continues run towards a National Championship

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)–It’s been over a decade, but the drought is finally over for the Brunswick Community College men’s basketball team. The Dolphins defeated Caldwell Tech 98-89 on Saturday afternoon to claim the Region X Title and clinch a birth to the NJCAA National Tournament.

“Play hard, play together, have fun and just play Brunswick Basketball,” says BCC sophomore Jalen Johnson.

The Dolphins have had to battle adversity all season. It didn’t help they had to pause team activities due to covid-19 protocols midway through the year, but through it all their mentality remained the same. That was to enjoy the game of basketball and keep grinding toward their ultimate goal.

Now, that goal is just that much closer to being accomplished. Next week they have the opportunity to visit a place they’ve been talking about for months, that’s Hutchison, Kansas.

“I would say we talk about it everyday man because it’s big on our team,” Johnson says. “We’ve been trying to get their since September. It’s been 10 years for Coach Shaw. So, we just wanted to make him happy with 400 wins and then win the whole thing.”

This BCC team is deeper than maybe ever been before. At times the Dolphins will play up to 14 different players in any given game. They say no matter whose on the court it’s one word that makes everything click for this years group.

“We trust each other and everybody’s for the team from the first man to the last man, “says BCC sophomore Reese McDonald. It goes from the best player to the least talented player. We all trust each other, we all believe in each other. We all want each other to win.”

Brunswick Community College will kickoff the NJCAA Tournament next Monday afternoon. They will take on the No.9 seed Trinity Valley Community College. The Dolphins are the lowest seed in the 24 team tournament, but BCC Head Coach Walter Shaw says seeding doesn’t matter in a tournament like this because anyone that faces his team is in for a battle.

“We are looking to try and build on the success we have had,” Shaw says. “We understand that this is a tournament of champions, but we’re good too. They have to play with us as well. You know we’re confident in our ability and the work we’ve put in. We’re going to trust our work and see how it matches up against someone in a different part of the country.”