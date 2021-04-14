Early lead not enough as UNCW Baseball falls short against Coastal Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Coastal Carolina rode a pair of four-run innings to an 8-2 win over UNCW on Wednesday at Brooks Field.

The Chanticleers improved to 16-11 and the Seahawks dropped to 15-13.

- Advertisement -

Parker Chavers had four hits for the Chants, who collected 13 on the night. BT Riopelle hit a grand slam in the eighth to put CCU up, 8-2.

Billy Underwood and Lorenzo Morello each had two-run singles.

Reliever Josh Jarman (1-0) earned the win while Carter Holjes took the loss to fall to 0-1.

Matt Suggs had two hits for UNCW.

The Seahawks host UNC Asheville this weekend in a three-game series beginning on Friday with a 6 p.m. start.