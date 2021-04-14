Fire Department to release more information on Carolina Beach fire

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — According to Alan Griffin, Carolina Beach’s Fire Chief, the department plans on releasing more information on the Paradise Cove fire Thursday afternoon.

Griffin said the fire broke out quickly, filling up breezeways and outdoor common areas. Because of the fire’s speed and location, there’s a possibility many of the fire alarms and sprinklers in those outdoor areas did not have the chance to go off before being engulfed in flames.

- Advertisement -

The April 2nd fire displaced dozens of people, and several were injured while trying to escape the blaze.