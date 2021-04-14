In a battle of top teams, Hoggard and Ashley girls soccer ends in a tie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–Hoggard and Ashley girls soccer went shot for shot for 100 minutes on Tuesday night and still nothing was decided. The key Mideastern Conference matchup ended in a 2-2 tie.

McKenna Gardner and Ellie Zimmerman both scored goals for the Screamin’ Eagles. Hoggard was led offensively by freshman Ella Johnson and junior Bella Steiner. The duo were responsible for both Vikings goals in the game.

- Advertisement -

Ashley’s record now sit at (8-0-1) on the year, while the Hoggard Vikings see their record move to (5-0-1).

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday night. Hoggard will host West Brunswick and Ashley will welcome in the North Brunswick Scorpions.