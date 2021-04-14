K-12 scholarship program alterations approved by NC House

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s programs that spend tax dollars on scholarships for low-income students to attend private K-12 schools and for children with disabilities to receive special education would be altered in a measure approved by the state House.

The chamber passed on Tuesday the Republican bill in a party-line vote.

The measure would turn the Opportunity Scholarship Program award amounts into a percentage of the state’s per-pupil allocation for public schools.

The state’s two two scholarship programs for children with disabilities would be combined. And counties also could provide supplemental K-12 scholarship payments to students. The bill now goes to the Senate.