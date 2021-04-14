Leesville Road in covid protocol, Hoggard advances to the second round of the playoffs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The NCHSAA High School Football playoffs have yet to get underway and one Cape Fear area team is already advancing to the second round. Hoggard High School announced today the Vikings football team will advance in the state playoffs due to covid-19 protocols within the Leesville Road program.

The last time Hoggard played a game was April 5th against South Brunswick, with this weeks contest cancelled their layoff will be 18 days.

- Advertisement -

The Vikings will await the winner of No.7 Holly Springs and No.2 Rolesville. Second round games will be played on April 23rd.