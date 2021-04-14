NEW DETAILS: Timeline reveals when former coach removed from duties

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools says a tip was discovered on social media that led to Ron Strickland, the former Hoggard High volleyball coach charged with sex crimes, being removed from his duties.

On January 14, the tip was discovered on social media, and law enforcement was notified by New Hanover County Schools.

Strickland was removed from his duties the next day and his coaching duties officially ended on January 30 when the volleyball season ended.

NHCS confirms Strickland was hired as a teacher on September 1, 1977 and retired on January 1, 2009.

He continued as a non-faculty volleyball coach for the August 2009 to August 2020 seasons. While acting as the non-faculty coach, Strickland was paid $450 per month during the season.

In warrants obtained by WWAY on Tuesday, more details were revealed on the two counts of sexual activity by custodian with which Strickland is charged.

He waived his first court appearance on Tuesday and will appear in felony district court later this month.

Strickland was given an unsecured $20,000 bond.