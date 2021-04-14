Orton conducting controlled burning on 369 acres Wednesday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Orton Plantation in Brunswick County is conducting controlled burning on 369 acres Wednesday.

“Strict criteria such as optimal weather has been considered for today’s burn, in accordance with an approved plan that ensures the safety of people and property in the area,” a news release states. “Orton has experienced local fire and safety professionals on site at all times.”

- Advertisement -

Orton says their annual prescribed fire regimen, together with local partners, is playing a significant role in a larger, range-wide public-private effort to build resilience in the longleaf pine habitat.