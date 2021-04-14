Pearce strikes out five as UNCW Softball takes down Campbell

WILMINGTON, NC (UNCW Sports)–Sophomore pitcher Amberlyn Pearce scattered eight hits and posted five strikeouts to lead UNCW to a 2-1 victory over Campbell in non-conference softball action at Boseman Field on Wednesday evening.

The Seahawks, who snapped a three-game losing streak, upped their record to 9-18 on the season. Campbell saw an end to its 10-game win streak and dropped to 17-11.

UNCW plated both of its runs in the first inning. After junior Gabriella Hessenthaler opened the game with a single, she came around to score after freshman Tayler Vitola singled and moved to third on a Campbell throwing error.

Vitola scored to make it a 2-0 advantage when junior Janel Gamache grounded out to shortstop.

Campbell trimmed the margin to 2-1 in the top of the third inning on a bases loaded fielder’s choice by redshirt junior Kayla Fredendall. But, Pearce got the final out of the inning to end the Camels’ comeback bid.

From there, Pearce and the UNCW defense conceded just three hits over the final four innings to secure the victory.

Pearce, who authored the third complete game of her college career, surrendered one run while upping her record to 3-6 on the season.

Hessenthaler recorded two of the Seahawks’ three hits, upping her batting average to .301.

Redshirt freshman Georgeanna Barefoot took the loss for Campbell after giving two runs on three hits in a complete game effort. She also registered three strikeouts while falling to 8-5.

UNCW returns to Colonial Athletic Association play this weekend with a three-game series at the College of Charleston. The Seahawks and Cougars will play a doubleheader on Saturday, Apr. 17, before a single game on Sunday, Apr. 18.