South Carolina school district finds THC-infused peanut butter and jelly snack pouches

LANCASTER, SC (WPDE) — A South Carolina school district says they found THC-infused peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at a school on Tuesday during a weapon and drug scan.

Bryan Vaughn, the Lancaster County School Director of Safety and Transportation within the district, said the product is clearly targeting the student population and is sold legally in states approved to sell recreational marijuana.

“What we found was evidence of how marijuana-based products are being marketed and consumed by students,” the school district said. “If you take a close look at the picture of the package confiscated you will see a product that looks just like what shows in lunch boxes across this county every day.”

Vaughn gave a warning to parents to keep an eye on what their children are taking for lunch.

“We are working to keep up with the trends to deter drug use on our campuses and educate parents so they can protect their children in the community.”

