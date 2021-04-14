Teacher’s sexual offense case set to go to trial in Bladen County in August

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A trial date has been set for a former middle school band director teacher in New Hanover County accused of sex crimes involving students.
Peter Frank‘s trial is set for August 16. A motion to change venue due to pre-trial publicity was approved and the judge chose Bladen County.
Frank is accused of committing sex crimes against students from 1998 to 2019 while he was employed as the band director at Roland-Grise Middle School.
He is charged with 29 counts of felony sex crimes against students ranging in age from 13 to 15.