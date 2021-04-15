Attorney: Wrongful death suit filed against Wilmington assisted living facility over man’s fatal attack

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The family of a man who died at a Wilmington assisted living facility last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The suit is against the owners and operators of Spring Arbor of Wilmington.

Police say an 80-year-old man, now identified as Garland Garrett Jr., was assaulted by another man living there. It happened on September 6 at the facility on John D. Barry Drive. He was taken to the hospital and died on Sep. 12.

Authorities ruled his death as a homicide.

Attorneys for the family say that the timeline of events leading up the attack do not add up.

The family is being represented by Rhine Law Firm, P.C. and The Lea/Schultz Law Firm, P.C. The firms announced in October that they were conducting their own private investigation into the incident.

Garrett’s family and attorneys held a news conference Thursday morning to announce the legal action.

