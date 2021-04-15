Bank of America profit doubles in 1Q to $8.1 billion

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America’s profits doubled in the first quarter, the bank said Thursday, as the improving economy allowed it to release billions from its loan-loss reserves that it originally set aside in the early days of the pandemic.

The Charlotte-based banking giant earned $8.1 billion in the quarter, equal to 86 cents per share, compared to a profit of $4.01 billion, or 40 cents a share, in the same period a year earlier.

- Advertisement -

Analysts were looking for BofA to earn 66 cents a share.

The bank had a net one-time gain of $1.86 billion for releasing loans from its loan-loss reserves.