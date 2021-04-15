Brunswick County teen charged with statutory rape

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia teen, 19, is charged with a sex crime involving a child.

According to an arrest warrant provided by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Rodney Tywan Thomas Price raped a person who was 15 years or younger, but at least 12 years old.

The offense happened between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the warrant. He is charged with statutory rape of a child <=15.

Price was also charged with possession of marijuana paraphernailia. The warrant states deputies found a glass smoking pipe on the teen.

He is in the Brunswick County jail under a $105,000 secured bond.