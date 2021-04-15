Carolina Beach distiller on Discovery Channel TV show

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A local distiller is making national news.

Lisa Lowery of Carolina Beach is being featured on the Discovery Channel show, Moonshiners: Master Distiller.

- Advertisement -

According to Lowery, she was one of three people chosen to compete out of more than 10,000 people

Lowery worked at Mystic Farm and Distillery in Durham during the week, and was thrilled for the opportunity late last year.

She said doors have opened for her since the show’s filming, but she’s faced challenges as well.

“I’m currently battling and overcoming breast cancer,” Lowery said. “I had a double mastectomy in December and then reconstructive surgery in February. Now I’m going through radiation treatment, but I’m not going to let it stop me.”

Lowery planned to open a distillery in Charlotte, and is already using her platform to raise money for cancer research.

If you want to check Lowery’s show out, you don’t need to wait.

Moonshiners: Master Distillers season two is streaming now.