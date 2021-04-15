CCSO: Woman shot while looking for runaway horse in Bolton

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after being shot in Bolton, authorities say.

The Columbus County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just before 7:30 p.m. to the 400-block of Hufham Road in Bolton in reference to a gunshot wound.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in her leg while reportedly looking for her horse that had run away in the woods.

During the investigation, CCSO says searches were completed including a home in the 200-block of Hufham Road.

After the search, Jimmy and Frederick Thomas were arrested.

Jimmy is charged with seven counts of a firearm by a felon.

Frederick was charged for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of 44 grams of marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia for two sets of digital scales.

The investigation is ongoing.