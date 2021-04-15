Chauvin won’t testify at murder trial in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The defense at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd has rested its case without putting Chauvin on the stand, wrapping up after two days of testimony to the prosecution’s two weeks.

Chauvin informed the court Thursday that he will not testify, saying he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to take the stand.

Before the jury was brought into the courtroom, the judge rejected prosecutors’ request to introduce new evidence that carbon monoxide levels in Floyd’s blood were within the normal range.

A defense witness had suggested carbon monoxide poisoning could have contributed to Floyd’s death.