City of Wilmington unveils light display on downtown bridge

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A lighting installation at a bridge in Downtown Wilmington was officially revealed Wednesday night for the first time.

The project has been in the works since the bridge was completed in 2016. The 100-year-old North Third Street Bridge was replaced with a modern structure, and renamed the Meadowlark Lemon Bridge after a Wilmington native and former Harlem Globetrotter.

At dusk on Wednesday, the art installation was lit up in Globetrotter colors, red white and blue, in honor of Lemon.

“We have around 100 programs that we can run and they’re set up to run on each of the holidays, they’re also set up to run for say Breast Cancer Awareness or Autism Day,” said Wilmington Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director Mike Kozlosky.

The bridge overlooks the future site of the Wilmington Rail Trail, a project that will connect 3rd Street to McRae street downtown with walking and biking paths.

“This is going to be the Rail Trail, it’s going to be a significant project for the community, and a significant investment that we’re going to make in downtown Wilmington,” said Mayor Bill Saffo. “To have this as the terminus of that trail I think is wonderful and to have it lit up is great.”

The bridge, which spans between Campbell and Hanover Streets, will be lit every night beginning at dusk.