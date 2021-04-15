Coastal Christian girls soccer rides first half lead to win over Cape Fear Academy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Coastal Christian girls soccer team jumped out to the 2-1 halftime lead on Thursday and added another in the second to pickup the 3-1 win over rival Cape Fear Academy.

A pair of freshman got in the scorebook for the Centurions in the win. Morgan Fritz and Finley Melvin both punched in goals in the first half, while Jaeden Earle delivered the knockout punch to begin the second.

- Advertisement -

Syriana Pasquantonio scored the lone goal of the game for Cape Fear Academy.

The win improves the Centurions record to now (5-4-1) on the year, while the Hurricanes fall to (3-4). Both teams will be back in action next Tuesday night.