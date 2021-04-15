Defendant flees North Carolina courtroom during lunch break

WILSON, NC (AP) — Authorities are looking for a man on trial for attempted murder after he fled a North Carolina courtroom.

The Wilson Times reports authorities are searching for 31-year-old Deonta Earl Bridgers, who jurors convicted in absentia on Wednesday after he fled.

- Advertisement -

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says that prior to his court proceedings, Bridgers was on house arrest without any additional restrictions.

Wanda Samuel, sheriff’s office chief of staff, says a deputy received a tampering alert from Bridgers’ electronic monitoring device on Tuesday when he failed to return to court from lunch.

Deputies began searching for Bridgers and found his monitoring device at a dilapidated house.