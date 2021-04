TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot in a Tabor City field earlier this week.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of Clyde Norris Road in Tabor City on Monday.

Elbert Vereen, 20, of Chadbourn, was found shot in a field. He died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 642-6551 or Detective Paul Rockenbach at (910) 770-2145.