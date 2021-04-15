Fairness watchword at NC transgender sports ban hearing

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Calls for fairness predominated a North Carolina legislative hearing on a bill that would prevent transgender girls and women from competing in organized school sports designated for biologically female athletes.

A House judiciary committee debated and took testimony Wednesday on the measure but did not vote on the Republican bill.

Similar bills have become law in at least four states since last year.

The North Carolina legislation would apply from middle school through college and include official teams, competitions, and intramurals.

Bill supporters say it’s needed to keep sports accessible to female athletes.

Gay rights groups call the measure discriminatory.