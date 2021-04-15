First responders warn drivers to slow down after Calabash crash ends with five hospitalized

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — The Calabash Fire Department is warning drivers to slow down and drive carefully after five people were taken to the hospital following a crash earlier this week.
The department says the wreck happened early Tuesday at an intersection “that has seen many previous accidents.” Calabash firefighters responded around 6:15 a.m. to Ocean Highway West and Hickman Road to find one car overturned in the median and another heavily damaged.
One person had been ejected from the flipped car. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
Calabash Fire says they have seen an increase in traffic on their area roads.