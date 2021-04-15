Man shot while fishing on Intracoastal Waterway files lawsuit against ‘drunk’ man who shot him

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was shot while fishing on the Intracoastal Waterway in May 2020 filed a lawsuit this month against the “drunk” man who shot him.

Roger Dale Gore filed the lawsuit April 1 against Stephen Roy Parker.

- Advertisement -

Parker was accused of shooting at Gore on May 15 after he yelled at him for trespassing.

Gore sustained “superficial” wounds from small pellets from a shotgun shell, according to police.

Gore was fishing on the waterway in the area of 272 Park Street in Little River when he was shot, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Parker was “drunk, intoxicated, and/or otherwise under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.”

Read more here.