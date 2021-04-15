Neighbors call 911 on North Carolina teen practicing ROTC drill

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina teenager who was practicing an ROTC routine with a replica rifle was shocked when neighbors called the police on him.

WRAL reported Wednesday that Jathan Walthour had recently joined the team at Sanderson High School in Raleigh. He decided to practice Tuesday night at about 9 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Some of the 911 calls were released. In one, a resident reports that a man was outside with a gun and walking up and down a cul-de-sac. Walthour said his training from a community program taught him how to properly handle the situation when officers arrived.

Police have suggested that the teen practice in his backyard.

His family is considering making fliers telling neighbors Jathan is not a threat.