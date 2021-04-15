New Hanover County fire station rededicated following hurricane repairs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue (NHCFR) rededicated Fire Station 12, located on US-421 North, on Thursday in a ceremony with local officials and fire rescue personnel.

NHCRF’s Station 12 was badly damaged during Hurricane Florence when part of the roof was torn off, and the building also had several structural and electrical needs that had to be addressed. While the fire station was undergoing renovations, NHCFR crews operated out of an old fire station located on the site of the Stepan Plant, which was previously Invista.

Fire rescue crews have moved back into the building and the station is now operational.

The cost of the project was $960,000.

“There are important new amenities for our fire rescue staff and a safer structure that has been reinforced, so it will serve our community well into the future,” Board of Commissioners Vice-Chair Deb Hays said during the ceremony. “If you can believe it, after nearly three years, Hurricane Florence is still very much a part of our everyday lives as recovery continues, so it is important – as the county develops greater resiliency – that our buildings are constructed as strong and secure as possible.”

Fire rescue staff who serve at Station 12 are responsible for fire protection and emergency response along the 421 industrial corridor and serve as mutual aid to Pender and Brunswick County when needed.

Watch the rededication ceremony, with a short video tour of the renovations, below:

