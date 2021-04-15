North Carolina teacher killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel, police say

GREEN LEVEL, NC (AP/WSOC) — A popular teacher in North Carolina has died in what authorities said was an “old Western shootout” with members of a Mexican drug cartel.

The Charlotte Observer reported Wednesday that Barney Dale Harris taught Spanish at Union Academy Charter School in Monroe.

He was found dead April 8 in an Alamance County mobile home that authorities called a drug “stash house.” Sheriff Terry Johnson said officers found Harris wearing a face cover, gloves, and a bulletproof vest.

Police Harris went to the home with his brother-in-law Steven Stewart.

Investigators said 18-year-old Alonso Beltran Lara, who was a member of the cartel, was also found with gunshot wounds. Deputies said his feet were bound and his arms were tied behind his back. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives said Harris and Stewart broke into a trailer and Lara showed up while they were inside. Deputies said the men questioned Lara about the stash and when he didn’t give them the answers they wanted, they shot him in the head.

Police said after the pair killed Lara, other members of the cartel showed up and Harris was killed in the gun fight that followed.

There were also 30 shell casings in and outside of the mobile home.

Juan Daniel Salinas Lara is wanted in reference to this crime and has active warrants for trafficking cocaine.

Authorities also said that 1.2 kilos of cocaine and about $7,000 in cash were found.