Oak Island awarded $10M for emergency expenses to protect dunes damaged by Hurricane Florence

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved more than $10 million to help the Town of Oak Island with emergency expenses to protect its natural dune system and berms damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Storm surge and waves caused extensive erosion to the dunes. The town constructed emergency berms and temporary levees to protect property along Oak Island beaches in Brunswick County.

FEMA’s share for this project is $7,545,970 and the state’s share is $2,515,323.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.